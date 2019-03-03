SAMLAND, Debra F. (Eberle)

SAMLAND - Debra F.

(nee Eberle)

Of Grand Island, entered into rest February 28, 2019; beloved wife of Michael B. Samland; devoted mother of Courtney Donovan and Sean Donovan; dearest step-mother of Jessica (Dale) Decker, Ryan Samland and Justin (Kelly) Samland; adored step-grandmother of Evelyn Decker; loving daughter of the late Michael and Nola Eberle; dear sister of Michael (Shirley) Eberle, Janet (John) Cobernus and the late Diana (Ronald) Kaiser; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Tuesday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Stephen's Church, 2100 Baseline Rd., Grand Island, on Wednesday at 10:30 o'clock (please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Debra's memory to Hospice Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com