SALAMONE, Nicholas S.

SALAMONE - Nicholas S. Of Buffalo, NY, March 1, 2019, dearest father of Kimberly A. Salamone and Kevin (Jennifer) Walsh; brother of Annette (William) Flynt; also survived by nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at the convenience of the family. Mr. Salamone was a member of the 2003 Buffalo Music Hall of Fame and a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. Arrangements made by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com