ROBERTS, Paul Richard

ROBERTS - Paul Richard 63, a resident of Dothan, Alabama, passed away after a sudden tragic automobile accident, Monday night, February 25, 2019. A Memorial Mass will be held 1:00 PM Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at St. Columba Catholic Church in Dothan with Father Patrick Gallagher officiating and Glover Funeral Home directing. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Columba Catholic Church. Mr. Roberts was born March 27, 1955 in Buffalo, NY to Richard and Bernice Roberts and grew up in Orchard Park, NY. He later resided in Franklinville, NY, where he graduated from Ten Broeck Academy. He owned and operated Roberts Cars and Collision in Franklinville for 25 years. In 2006, Paul moved to Dothan and continued to operate his business, Roberts Cars and Collision. He was currently employed as a salesman at Houston Auto Mall. He worked with the Ludlum Auction Group and was a handyman and landscaper. He loved his cars, trucks, and his Harley Davidson, in fact, so much that he even wanted to name his daughter Harley! Paul loved music, especially playing the drums. He played in several bands and currently was the drummer for the River Run Band and played at the Music Hall in Ozark every Friday night. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Paul faithfully attended St. Columba Catholic Church in Dothan. Mr. Roberts was predeceased by his father, Richard B. Roberts, who helped him establish his original business in Franklinville, NY. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Patricia Roberts of Dothan; his daughter, Rebecca McNelley (David) of Midland City; his mother, Bernice E. Roberts of Dothan; a special uncle, Philip Koch (Darlene) of Orchard Park, NY.