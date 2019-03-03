REISCH, Kenneth J.

REISCH - Kenneth J. Of Tonawanda, entered into rest February 25, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Janet E. (nee Sheehan) (Leddick) Reisch; devoted father of Paul K. Reisch and Cheryl (Keith) Raffel; fond step-father of Jack (Joyce) Leddick and the late Gerald (Sandra) Leddick; cherished grandfather of 13 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; adored companion of Lucy; loving son of the late Harry and Bessie Reisch; dear brother of the late Daniel, Harry, and James; also survived by several nieces and nephews, and was a special uncle to Sharon. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Monday from 4-7 PM. Funeral Service will immediately follow. Kenneth served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He also retired from the Westinghouse Electric Corp. and was a 30+ year Board Member of Crossroads Community Federal Credit Union.