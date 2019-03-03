QUICK, David A. Sr.

February 28, 2019, of West Seneca, NY, dearest father of Kelly (Sergio) Corona, David Jr. and Katie (Marc) Fattey; grandfather of Sergio Jr. and Addison Corona; dear brother of Deborah Quick. The family will receive friends on Monday from 5-8 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY, where funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 11 AM. Internment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com