PRAGEL, Matthew V.

PRAGEL - Matthew V. Of Williamsville, entered into rest February 27, 2019. Loving son of Gary and Deborah (nee Kissel) Pragel; cherished grand-son of Phyllis (nee DiLapo) Kissel and the late Gerald Kissel, Bernard and Kathryn (nee Fox) Pragel; dear nephew of Kim (Mark) Hehir, Jeffrey (Chris) Pragel and Sheila Pragel; also survived by many cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo funeral Home (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St., near Harlem on Monday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Gregory the Great Church (Ministry Center), 200 St. Gregory Ct., Williamsville on Tuesday morning at 8:45 o'clock, (please assemble at Ministry Center). Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com