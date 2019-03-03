POWELL, Virginia R. (Peters)

February 28, 2019. Wife of the late James; dear mother of Thomas, Jeffrey (Rebecca) and Michael (Kimberly Upper) Powell; cherished grandmother of Kayla; sister of Edward (late Pat) Peters; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral services from the Pacer Funeral Home, Inc., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.), Friday at 10 AM. Visitation Thursday, 4-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Heart Association. Share online condolences at www.pacerfuneralhome.com