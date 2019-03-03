PFOHL, James F. "Jimmy"

PFOHL - James F. "Jimmy"

Of Snyder, entered into rest February 28, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, beloved husband of Melissa "Missy" (nee Braun) Pfohl; devoted father of Taylor Pfohl; loving son of the late Fidelis and Dolores Pfohl; dear brother of Susan (Robert) Murphy, Barbara (Joseph) Zenger and the late Carol Paul; also survived by his loving nieces, nephews and stepchildren. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St., near Harlem Rd., Snyder, on Wednesday from 4-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Newman Center, 495 Skinnersville Rd., Amherst, on Thursday at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at church. Jim is the retired Director of Operations for the Port of Buffalo and Buffalo Crushed Stone. Jim and his wife Missy are the owners of Pfohl's Furniture Den in Williamsville. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com