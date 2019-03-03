PAUL, Emery E. "Jack"

Of Hamburg, NY, February 5, 2019; beloved husband of 62 years to Evelyn Paul; loving father of Jeffrey (Marie) Paul; dearest grandfather of Matthew, Caroline and Claire Paul; dear son of the late Emery E. and Elizabeth "Bess" Paul, Sr.; dear brother of Marilyn Rees and the late Agnes Johnson and Mary Maurer; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Saturday, March 9th from 11:00 AM-12:30 pm at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555), and where a Memorial Service and Military Honors will follow at 12:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com