PARASCAK, Ann (Russin)

PARASCAK - Ann (nee Russin)

February 25, 2019, at age 92. Beloved wife of the late Alec Parascak; dearest mother of Paula (Richard Bruhn) Makar and John Parascak; sister of the late Charles, George, Frank, John, Metro, Mary, Helen Russin and Eva Shaffer. The family will be present on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM (Panachyda Service at 7 PM) at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (at Parker Blvd.). A Funeral Service will be held Wednesday from Ss. Peter & Paul Russian Orthodox Church, 45 Ideal St., Buffalo, at 11 AM. Friends invited. Please assemble at church. Interment to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ann's name to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com