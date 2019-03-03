OSUCH, Raymond

OSUCH - Raymond Of Cheektowaga, NY, February 18, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Christine (Raczkowski) Osuch; dearest father of Jacqueline (Scott) Hedges, Lance, Eric (Barbara) Osuch, Melissa (James) McKinstry, and the late Todd Osuch; fond grandfather of Hilary (Kevin), Justin (Stefanie), Alexandra, Patrick, Shawn, Ethan, Christine, Lily, Owen, and Lydia; great-grandfather of Abby, Ben, and Charlotte; brother of John (Maryann), Michael Osuch, and the late Jane (late Arthur) Noworyta and Norman (Catherine) Osuch. No prior visitation. A Memorial Mass will be held Monday, March 11, 2019 at 9:30 AM at Fourteen Holy Helpers Church, Indian Church Rd. at Union. Friends are invited. Donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo in memory of Raymond and Christine.