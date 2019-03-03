Orchard Park hockey moves to state semifinals

Orchard Park moved onto the next round of the New York state playoffs with a dramatic 2-1 overtime win against Ithaca of Section IV.

The two teams battled in the first period with neither able to get any advantage.

It wasn’t until halfway through the second either side would break the 0-0 tie.

Zack Mecca scored Orchard Park’s lone goal in regulation for the 1-0 lead.

The Quakers were defensive but let one slide 2:57 into the third period, then neither side would get close as the teams went into overtime.

With 2:57 left in overtime, Jack Kinsman scored to lift Orchard Park into the semifinals.

The Quakers will play at Harborcenter this coming Saturday at 4:30 p.m. against Corcoran of Section III.

West Seneca West couldn’t find the same magic it did a year ago in the state playoffs.

The Indians’ season came ended with a 3-0 loss to Section I’s John Jay.

West Seneca defeated John Jay in the state semifinals last year.

John Jay goalie Eric Sasimovich made 32 saves in the shutout.

The scoring was started by Mike McKeone and Jack Browne added another. Ryan Linthicum scored an empty net goal to put West Seneca West away.

Section VI champs Grand Island had a long bus ride home as their season came to an end as well.

The Vikings were defeated at Allyn Ice Arena 4-0 by Section III’s Skaneateles.

The game started with both teams playing fast and physical but neither were able to get a puck into the net.

Shots were 5-4 in favor of Skaneateles with 3:50 remaining in the first.

On their next shot attempt the Lakers would get one through and open the scoring with 3:22 left.

Grand Island didn’t produce a shot the rest of the period.

Skaneateles iced the puck 10 seconds into the second period and Grand Island had an early chance.

The Vikings got a shot on net but it was stopped by Lakers goalie Adam Casper.

Skaneateles was called for slashing and Grand Island had its first power play. With 15 seconds left, Josh Conta was called for interference to make it a four-on-four briefly.

Skaneateles took advantage on the ensuing power play as Jack Henry scored 4:50 into the period.

Grand Island wouldn’t help itself later in the second as Ryan Jellinick was sent off on a major penalty for a hit from behind. The penalty was killed off but Jellinick also received a game misconduct.

Grand Island only managed four shots throughout the second period.

Skaneateles scored 2:22 into the third for a 3-0 lead and scored for a final time with 4:07 left in the period to move on to the next round.