ODDEN, Carmella M. (Modica)

ODDEN - Carmella M. (nee Modica)

March 1, 2019, age 92, beloved wife of 69 years to the late Wallace E. Odden; dearest mother of Wallace (Irene), David (Linda) and Glenn (Mindy) Odden; cherished grandmother of Andrea, Eric, Aaron, Adam, Nathan, and Allison; great-grandmother of three great-grandchildren; dear sister of the late Jerome Modica, Bessie Paler, Charles Modica and Mary Coniglio; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Private Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com