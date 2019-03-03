North Tonawanda man accused of trying to cash stolen check

NIAGARA FALLS – A North Tonawanda man was arrested Saturday evening at the Seneca Niagara Casino, where police said he attempted to cash a check stolen from a local business.

Francis J. Prelewicz, 76, was taken into custody at 5:27 p.m. after casino officials said he attempted to cash a $1,000 check at the facility's cashier's desk. Casino officials were on the lookout for such checks after being made aware by city police that a local electrical company had had several blank checks stolen recently.

Prelewicz, of Maldiner Avenue, was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.