NOWAK, Suzanne M. (Wojdan)
NOWAK - Suzanne M. (nee Wojdan)
Of West Valley, NY, passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family February 21, 2019. Beloved wife of Thomas W. Nowak; daughter of the late Chester and Theresa Wojdan; loving sister of Linda (Dennis) Spyra; dearest aunt of Jessica (Jon) Miller and the late Erica Spyra; special friend of Stephen (Julie), Katie and Thomas Mellon; also survived by a large loving family and many dear friends. A private Mass of Christian Burial was held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences online at www.kaczorfunerals.com
