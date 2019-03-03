MULLINS, Henrietta M. (Jacobi)

Of North Tonawanda, Friday, March 1, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at the age of 90, wife of the late John F. Mullins Sr.; dearest mother of John (Rosemary) Mullins Jr., Linda (John) Dutcher and Laurie (Mark) Kaczor; proud grandmother of Christina (Shannon) Kline, Eric (Roberta) and Brandon Mullins and Ashley (Richard) Greenland and Nicole Kaczor and eight great-grandchildren. Family will be present to greet relatives and friends MONDAY, March 4th, from 4-7 PM at the SABER FUNERAL HOME, 549 Oliver St., North Tonawanda (692-0271), where funeral services will be held Tuesday at 11 AM. The Rev. Ernest Green officiating. Flowers graciously declined. Memorial gifts may be made in Henrietta's honor to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 453 Old Falls Blvd., North Tonawanda, 14120.