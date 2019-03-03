MORTELLARO, Kathleen M. (Leahy)

Of West Seneca, entered into rest February 28, 2019. Beloved wife of Robert Mortellaro; devoted mother of Tina Sparks and Richard (Missy) Brunetto; cherished grandmother of Joshua Brunetto and Ludamae Brunetto; loving daughter of the late Paul and Colleen Leahy; dear sister of Robert Leahy, Carol Smith, Richard (Sarah) Leahy, Thomas (Marica) Leahy, Jeanne (Carl) Palistrant, and the late Linda Leahy. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at Mount Calvary Cemetery at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Kathleen's memory may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com