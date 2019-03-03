MICHAELS, Deena M. (Ashley)

MICHAELS - Deena M.

(nee Ashley)

Of Amherst, entered into rest March 1, 2019. Beloved wife of David L. Michaels; loving daughter of Frances (nee Mariea) Ashley and the late James Ashley; dear sister of Dawn (Thomas) Abate, James (Kathy) Ashley, Daniel (Christine) Ashley, and Kari Ashley; beloved daughter-in-law of the late Joseph and Maureen Michaels; Beloved sister-in-law of Kimberly Michaels; cherished aunt of Nicole, Angela, Samuel, Alexis (Timothy), Daniel, Genevieve and Olivia; also survived by many aunts, uncles and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo Funeral Home (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Wednesday from 4-7:30 PM. Funeral service will immediately follow. Please share your online condolences at

