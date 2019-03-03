MELE, James J.

MELE - James J. March 2, 2019; of Williamsville, NY; age 82, beloved husband of Lynn M. (nee Makowski) Mele. Brother of the late Julio (late Betty) Mele and the late Carmela (late Robert) DeGrasse. Also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Wednesday from 10-11 AM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd.) where funeral services will follow at 11 AM. Interment St. James Major Cemetery, Westfield. James was a U.S.M.C. veteran and a member of Local 210, since 1957. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. www.sliwinskifuneralhome.com