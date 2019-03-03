McGIRR, Sharon Ellen (Lawrence)

February 24, 2019; beloved wife of 60 years of the late Raymond P. McGirr; daughter of the late Francis and Rita (Gaskill) Lawrence; sister of the late Edward Lawrence; beloved aunt of Dr. Kevin, Tammy, Connor, Andrew, Liam and Paige Cleary; also survived by other nieces, nephews and cousins. A Memorial Mass will be held April 6, at 10 AM at St. John Vianney Church, 2950 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park. All are welcome. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142. Sharon was a Dental Hygienist and a Registered Nurse devoted to serving the neediest in schools, correctional and psychiatric facilities and on the NYS Dept. of Health Nursing Home Investigation Team. Both as a local professional and worldwide traveler, Sharon's legacy will be her fierce advocacy for the most vulnerable. www.THMcCarthyFH.com