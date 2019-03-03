MAY, James M.

MAY - James M. February 17, 2019, of Grand Island. Husband of Karen (nee Lohr) May and the late MaryEllen May. Father of Kitty (Frank) Castiglia, Mary (E. Robert) Kreher, Martin (Barbara), Daniel (Lisa), John, Edward (Lorrie), Joseph (Mary), Thomas and Frederick May and the late Christine (survived by husband Carl) Merz and Theresa May. Stepfather of Margaret (Robert) Piorkowski, Mark (Jane) Ansbrow and Amy (Thomas) Poole. Also survived by 34 grandchildren, 51 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Brother of Carl May. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Saturday, March 9 at 10 AM at St. Stephen's Church, 2100 Baseline Rd., Grand Island. James was the founder of May Tool & Die Inc. The May family was one of the first families in the Parkview community. He enjoyed being a member of the Parkview golf league for many years. He proudly served his country in the US Navy which attributed to his love of the water and boating. Arrangements by Kaiser Funeral Home.