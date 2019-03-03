MASSARO, Julia M. (Politano)

MASSARO - Julia M.

(nee Politano)

February 27, 2019, age 90; beloved wife of the late Richard C. Massaro; dear mother of Linda (Rick) Sacco, Richard Massaro and Angela (John) Anderson; loving grandmother of six grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; predeceased by three siblings. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Teresa Church, 1974 Seneca St., Buffalo. Family and friends invited. Arrangements by Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com