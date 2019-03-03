MARTIN, Jean E. (Smith)

MARTIN - Jean E. (nee Smith)

February 27, 2019 of the Town of Tonawanda, NY. Beloved wife of the late Thomas W. Martin; sister of the late Audrey; survived by her loving caregiver and best friend Julie Tarquin and other dear friends. Friends may call Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 3-7 pm at the Lester H. Wedekindt, Inc. Funeral Home, 3290 Delaware Ave. Friends are invited to attend funeral services Friday at 10 am at Trinity United Methodist Church, 711 Niagara Falls Blvd. Interment in Elmlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to SPCA of Erie County. Please share online condolences at lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com