MANZELLA - Peter M. Of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, formerly of Lake View, NY. Entered into spirit February 18, 2019. Beloved longtime companion of Brian K. Szczerba; beloved brother of Ann and Gerald (Sandra) Manzella; devoted uncle of Jerilyn, Melinda J., and Claire A. Manzella; son of the late Anthony C. and Jean P. Manzella. Also survived by many cousins and friends. No prior visitation. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.