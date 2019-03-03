Man hospitalized after weekend assault

A man told Buffalo police he was attacked over the weekend by a group of several people who beat him with poles and hammers.

The incident happened between 12:30 and 1 p.m. Saturday on Broadway near Bailey Avenue, according to police reports. The victim was taken to Erie County Medical Center to be treated for multiple lacerations to his head and body, internal bleeding, bleeding in his head and a collapsed lung, police said.

No information about his condition was immediately available.