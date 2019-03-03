LYNETT, Leo M. Jr.

March 1, 2019, of Williamsville, NY, beloved husband of Ellinor (nee White); loving father of Matthew J. (Linda), Leo M. III (Marjorie), Kathleen (William) Lintner, Mary Beth (Robert) Malmsheimer and the late Mark R. Lynett; cherished grandfather of 16 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Monday from 4-8 PM at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Rd., East Amherst, NY. Friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday at 10 AM at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church (corner Main and Harris Hill). Please assemble at the church. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to Canisius College or Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Online condolences and donations may be shared at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com