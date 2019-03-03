Temperatures to plunge as cold air moves across region Sunday

Light snow will spread into Erie and Niagara counties this afternoon and evening with the potential to make some roads slippery, the National Weather Service forecast Sunday.

"Accumulations will be very limited, but still enough to produce some slippery travel at times," the weather service said.

About an inch of snow is expected to fall across Erie and Niagara counties between late Sunday and early Monday.

The scattered snow showers are expected through early next week, with high temperatures remaining in the teens through Wednesday.

Some of the coldest air in the northern hemisphere will drift east during the next few days, the weather service stated.

"This pool of cold air will pass just to our north during the first half of the upcoming week, helping to plunge our temperatures a solid 15-20 degrees BELOW normal," meteorologists tweeted.