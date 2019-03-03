LEITTEN, Beatrice Risley

LEITTEN - Beatrice Risley Age 94 , went to heaven on February 28, 2019, in palliative care at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Franklyn Leitten; parents Robert and Florence Anna Risley; sisters Berniece Schurr and Trudy Risley; grandchild Timothy Taylor; great-grandchild Gorgio Elijah Taylor. Survived by children Jeffrey Leitten (Patti) and Jane Gagliardi (Anthony); grandchildren Todd, Troy (Yariela), Eric (Donna), Sarah (Nick), Tyler and Jacob; great-grandchildren Ethan, Tiago, Pia Maria. A private family service was held.