LEIKER, Bernard "Bernie"

March 1, 2019, of North Collins, NY at the age of 89 years, beloved husband of Kathy (nee Miller) Leiker and the late June (nee Pembleton) Leiker; loving father of Bernard Jr. (Colleen), William, Richard (Jean), James (William) Leiker, June (Anthony) Burns and the late John Leiker; grandfather of 14 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; brother of the late Bernice, Donald, Edward Leiker and Marie Will. Friends may call Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the Wentland Funeral Home, 10634 Main St. (Rt. 62), North Collins, NY, where Funeral Services will be held Thursday at 9:30 and 10 AM Mass of Christian Burial from Holy Spirit Church, North Collins, NY. Bernie was a retiree from Bethlehem Steel, a member of the Holy Spirit Church Rosary and Altar Society and a WWII Marine Corp. Veteran.