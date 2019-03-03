LaPENNA, Madeline G.

- Madeline G. March 2, 2019, at age 82, beloved daughter of the late Joseph T. and Rose (nee Marchese) LaPenna; dearest sister of Lucille (Charles) Dever and Thomas J. (Catherine) LaPenna; loving aunt of Deborah Schnitzer, Frederick (Michelle) Backlas, Lisa (Thomas) Cavanagh and Joseph (Roxanna) LaPenna; life long friend of Judi Clayton; also survived by many cherished great nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends on Monday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. 5200 Sheridan Dr. (corner of Hopkins Rd.) where prayers will be offered on Tuesday at 10:15 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 11 AM from St. Leo the Great Church. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice-Buffalo, Inc. 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com