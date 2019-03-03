LACKEMEYER, Janet M.

LACKEMEYER - Janet M. February 22, 2019 of the Town of Tonawanda. Beloved daughter of Nellie and William Lackemeyer; loving aunt of Susan (Raymond) McClinton, Bonnie Morton and William (Diane) Hein. Janet was a member of Kappa Phi Sorority-Beta Chapter. Services will be at a later date. If so desired, memorials may be made in memory to her dog Charlie to the SPCA Serving Erie County, 300 Harlem Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716-836-6500). Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com.