KUSMIERZ, Paula M.

KUSMIERZ - Paula M. February 28, 2019, age 63; beloved mother of Crystal Hewitt; loving grandmother of Julien; dear sister of Timothy Swaha, Gregory (Cristiane) Vincent and Lawrence Kusmierz; beloved niece of Lillian (late Thomas) Wojtaszek and their children and families; cherished companion of Larry Hewitt. The family will be present to receive friends on Monday, March 4th from 4-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins Road), where a Remembrance Service will follow at 8 PM. If so desired, donations in Paula's memory may be made to gatheringus.com. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com