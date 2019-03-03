KRYSZTOF, Kenneth Michael

KRYSZTOF - Kenneth Michael Age 77, of North Fort Myers, FL formerly of South Cheektowaga, NY on February 24, 2019. Son of the late Eugene and Alice Krysztof. He is survived by his loving wife of over 53 years Patricia (nee Flores) Krysztof; and three loving children Cheryl (late Kevin) Sekuterski, David (Julie) Krysztof and Lisa (Damon) Curtis; proud grandfather of five grandchildren, Derrick and Dylan Sekuterski, Mason and Jackson Curtis and Kaylee Krysztof; brother of Rodney (Cynthia) Krysztof and the late Jacqueline Krysztof. Ken was a graduate of Bishop Ryan HS and earned his BS degree in Accounting at Canisius College before enjoying a 30 year career as a Special Agent in the IRS Criminal Investigation Division. After retiring to Florida he served as president of Tamiami Village in North Ft. Myers for the last 15 years until his death. He was a member of St. Therese Catholic Church. Among many achievements in life, he will undoubtedly be most remembered for his love of family and commitment and devotion to his family and friends. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 AM on March 11, 2019 at St. Therese RC Church in North Ft. Myers and a Memorial Service will be held to toast and celebrate his life at a future date in the Buffalo area. Friends are invited to send condolences at www.MullinsMemorial.com