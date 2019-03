KOCIELA, John Thaddeus

KOCIELA - John Thaddeus 72, of Eggertsville, NY, died Wednesday, February 27, 2019, after a short illness. He is survived by his wife Carol of 49 years; brothers Thaddeus (Sandra) and Joseph (Sharon) Kociela; and sister Mary Anne (Robert) Clary. A gathering of friends will be held at the Burchfield Penney Art Center on Sunday, March 17th from 2-4 PM. Arrangements by John E. Roberts Funeral Home.