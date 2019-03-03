KIPLER, Kathryn R.

KIPLER - Kathryn R. Of Bristol, TN, formerly of Buffalo, NY, passed away February 23, 2019. Beloved partner of Alayne M. Eckert; cherished daughter of Kathryn F. and John J. Vitko; dearest mother of Nicole (Michael) Graham and Michelle Christensen; devoted grandma of Ashley, Andrew, Erica, Caitlyn, Alyssa, Gabi and Brayden; dearest great-grandma of Jamilah and several additional grandchildren; loving sister of Lawrence (Sandra) and Kellie (David) Hussar; predeceased by sisters Gina, Mary (Thomas) Losi, and Jennifer; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Kathy was employed at the Jacobs Creek Job Corps. She was devoted to all the students and staff and will be dearly missed. No prior visitation. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com