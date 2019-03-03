KINBAUM, Esther M. (Szymanski)

February 25, 2019, of North Tonawanda. Loving wife of Alfred Kinbaum; dearest mother of Michael (Deborah) Kinbaum, Karen (Dan) Virgo, Clair (Glenn) Hobel; also survived by seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; sister of Daniel (late Adele), late Norbert (late Rita) Szymanski; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Private services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the Barron-Miller Funeral home, Inc.