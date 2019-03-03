KIBBY, Mary Jane

KIBBY - Mary Jane Age 76, passed away peacefully February 24, 2019 surrounded by family. Mary Jane was born in Lansing, MI, daughter of the late Gordon and Catherine (Stitt) Stow. She graduated from Bowling Green State University with a bachelor's degree in English and the University of Michigan with a master's degree in library science. Mary Jane was a librarian in the Erie County, NY system for over three decades. She was a member of Broad Street Presbyterian Church, Worthington Women's Club, and P.E.O. (in both Buffalo, NY and Worthington, OH). A dedicated Circle of Grandparents volunteer, Mary Jane was a favorite with Wilson Hill second graders for many years. She was a lifelong volunteer usher at theatres in Columbus, OH and Buffalo, NY. Surviving are daughters Jennifer Kibby of Dearborn, MI and Andrea Burnham of Columbus, OH; grandson Owen Burnham of New York City; sisters Ann (Ira) Purchis and Jean (Shane) Bolley; brother Robert (Ruth) Stow; and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Remembrances may be made to Partners for Community and Character at communityandcharacter.org, the Chautauqua Foundation at giving.chq.org, or the Broad Street Food Pantry at http://bspc.org/donate/