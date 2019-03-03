KELLER, Lois (Enser)

KELLER - Lois (nee Enser)

Of Depew, NY; February 23, 2019 at age 89. Beloved wife of the late Robert M.; loving mother of Cheryl and Sharon Keller; predeceased by one brother and five sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be celebrated at St. John's Lutheran Church, 55 Pleasant Ave., Lancaster, NY, Saturday, March 9th at 1 PM. No prior visitation. Share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com