JUSTIN, Alan J., Sr.

JUSTIN - Alan J., Sr. Died peacefully in his home in Elma, NY, on February 6, 2019, at the age of 80. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife and best friend, Patricia M. (nee Jankowski) and sons Alan Jr., Patrick, Eric and Todd; grandfather of Joshua, Jeremy, Ashlee, Alex, Andrew, Sarah, Nathan, Tylor, Bryce and Jett; great-grandfather of Joseph. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 9th, 5-7 PM at Ripa's Restaurant, 4218 Walden Ave., Lancaster. Friends and family are invited to attend.