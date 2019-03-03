JENDRYSEK, Robert L.

JENDRYSEK - Robert L. Of Lackawanna, NY, February 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Constance (nee Bigelow) Jendrysek; dearest father of Tracie (William) Ewing and Danielle Thourling; loving grandfather of Alysce,Troy and Tia; dear brother of Maryann (James) Crean, John Jendrysek and late Duffy (John) O'Connor. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, March 9th, at 9:30 am at St. Martin of Tours Church, 1140 Abbott Rd., Buffalo, NY (please assemble at the church). No prior visitation. Mr. Jendrysek was a life member of K of C #3875. Arrangements by the JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com