IULIANO, Mario A.

IULIANO - Mario A. Of Snyder, entered into rest on March 1, 2019, devoted father of Lisa (Joseph) Saletta and Linda (James) Rejent; cherished Nonno of Joey and Gina Saletta; loving son of the late Gerardo and Camilla Iuliano; dear brother of Antonia (late Romello) Ruscitti, Concetta (late Domenico) Leone, Domenico (Teresa) Iuliano, Carmine (Carmina) Iuliano, Carmella (Salvatore) Zeolla and the late Donato (Michelina) Iuliano; also survived by loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St. (near Harlem Rd.) Snyder, on Monday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Christ the King Church, 30 Lamarck Dr. (corner of Main St.) Snyder, on Tuesday at 9:30 AM (please assemble at church). Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com