HYMERS, Elizabeth G. (Albrecht)

HYMERS - Elizabeth G. (nee Albrecht)

March 1, 2019; beloved wife of the late Robert N. Hymers; dear mother of Robert M. (Carol) Hymers, Patricia Nowak, Donald R. (Phyllis) Hymers, Mary Ann (Ernest R.) Bussick, David (Lori), and late James T. (Karen) Hymers; also survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister of Catherine (late Thomas) Rowan, Teresa (late Louis) Kolb, Mary Ann (Richard) Warren, Carol (late John) Witman, late Edward A. (late Jane), late Raymond (late Mildred) Albrecht, and late Rose Marie (late Paul) Seitz; survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St. near Union Road, Cheektowaga, Monday from 3-7 PM. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday at 10 AM in our Lady Help of Christians Chapel, 4521 Union Rd., Cheektowaga. Please assemble at church. Mrs. Hymers was a member of the Chapel Seniors and a Bingo worker.