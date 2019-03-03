HAEFNER, Leonard J.

HAEFNER - Leonard J. February 27, 2019; beloved husband of Mary Ann (Hickey) Haefner; loving father of Mary Ellen Haefner, Margaret (Gregory) Berg, Elizabeth (Paul) Boesen, John (Toni) Haefner, Peter (Elizabeth) Haefner, Rose Mary (Jamal) Nubani and Matthew (Tracy) Haefner; dear grandfather of 14 grandchildren; brother of Agnes Hurd and Robert Haefner; predeceased by four brothers; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call on Friday from 4-7 PM at DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 AM at St. Joseph University Church, 3269 Main St., Buffalo. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Catholic Charities or St. Luke's Mission of Mercy. Your online condolences may be shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com