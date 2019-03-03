GRABER, Charles F.

GRABER - Charles F. February 26, 2019 of Town of Tonawanda, NY. Beloved husband of Beverly (Barker) Graber. Dear father of Amy Dake and Jennifer Cottrell. Loving grandfather of Caitlyn, Patrick, Evan and Amber. Brother of Carol Grazczyk. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Funeral Services on Tuesday, March 5th at 11:00 am at St. Bartholomew's Anglican Church, 2368 Eggert Rd. Flowers gratefully declined. Share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com