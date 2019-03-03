GOODS, Ann Elizabeth (Richmond)

GOODS - Ann Elizabeth (nee Richmond)

Of Amherst, February 15, 2019, at age 95. Born in Brooklyn, NY to Marion and Ann (nee Braun); predeceased by her husband Edward Sr.; loving mother of Beverly Goods (Peter Mohen), Robert and the late Edward Jr. (Karen); loving grandmother of Amy, Sarah (Mohen), John, Jack, Avery and Claire; also survived by three great-grandchildren. Ann was a devoted social worker, retiring at the age of 78. Private services.