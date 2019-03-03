GIMBRONE, Rosalie M. (LoManto)

Of Kenmore, entered into rest February 25, 2019, at age 93. Beloved wife of the late Frank H. Gimbrone; devoted mother of Lynne (Paul) Siedsma, Frank Gimbrone, Cheryl (Michael) Grisanti, Charles (Patricia) Gimbrone and the late Michele Gimbrone; cherished Nana of 10 grandchildren; adored Gigi of nine great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Samuel and Martha LoManto. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., Monday from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John the Baptist Church, 1085 Englewood Ave., Tonawanda, Tuesday at 10:45 AM. Please assemble at church. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com