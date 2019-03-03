GERACI, Anthony J. "Nino"

February 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Kathryn E. (nee Hammond); loving father of Christopher (Cherri), Nino Jr. (Renee) Geraci, Christine, Eric (Donna), and Jason (Andrea) Mardocco, and the late Benjamin Geraci; survived by eight loving grandchildren; dearest brother of Vinceann (late Joseph) Catania and Jan (Joe) Polito; dear son of the late August and Lucretia "Grace" Geraci. Private funeral services held at the convenience of the family. Memorials to St. Jude Children's Hospital or Wounded Warrior Project. www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com