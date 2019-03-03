GAVIN, Joseph

GAVIN - Joseph February 25, 2019. Loving husband of 73 years to Betty (nee Rich) Gavin; loving father to Carol (late Wally) Kolek, Nancy (Daniel) Koester, Jack (Kathleen), Robert (Bonnie), and Timothy (Diane) Gavin; cherished grandfather to Maura Wellington, Rebecca Gavin, Katherine Earle, Nicole Cowdrick, Stephanie Gavin, Meghan Gressick, Molly and Grace Koester, Jeff Duke, Robert Kolek, Scott Gavin, Michael Kolek, Joshua Gavin, John, Andrew, and Edward Koester; great-grandfather to 14 grandchildren; preceded by Edward and Blanche (nee Murray) Gavin, sisters Rosemary (Francis) McMahon and Joan (James) Riley. Family will receive friends Friday, March 8th from 4-8 PM at the LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC. FUNERAL HOME, HAMBURG CHAPEL, 207 Main St., Hamburg, NY 14075. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 9th at 9 AM at Epiphany of Our Lord Parish in Langford, NY. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to be made in Joseph's name to the Alzheimer's Association. Joe was a Safety Engineer at the Ford Stamping Plant, and retired to Sun City, AZ in 1982. Joe was a 4th Degree Knight of the Knights of Columbus.