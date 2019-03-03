GARDNER, Gloria Lois (Printup)

GARDNER - Gloria Lois (nee Printup) Of Kenmore, entered into rest on February 25, 2019 at age 84. Beloved wife of the late Rawlin Gardner; devoted mother of John (Kimberly) Printup, Cynthia (Jeffrey) LaPoint and Audrey (Marshall) Reams; cherished grandmother of 11 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; also survived by other loving relatives and friends. No prior visitation. Service private. Arrangements by Lombardo funeral home (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com