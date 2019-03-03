GALLO, Carol A. (Petrino)

Of Tonawanda, entered into rest February 28, 2019. Devoted mother of Kimberly Gallo; loving daughter of the late Donato and Lucy Petrino; dear sister of Lucille (late Allan) Gross and the late Frances (late Joseph) Vacanti, Donato (late Enza) Petrino Jr., and Frank Petrino; also survived by loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Leo the Great Church (Chapel), 885 Sweet Home Rd., Amherst, on Tuesday morning at 9:15 o'clock. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Condolences may be offered online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com